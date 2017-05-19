Armenia Parliament elects 3 deputy speakers

YEREVAN. – Eduard Sharmazanov, Arpine Hovhannisyan, and Mikayel Melkumyan have been elected deputy speakers of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

As a result of secret ballot in parliament on Friday, preceding NA deputy speaker, ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) reelected MP and spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov received 84 votes; former justice minister, RPA MP Arpine Hovhannisyan garnered 73 votes; and reelected MP Mikayel Melkumyan, who was nominated by the opposition Tsarukyan faction, got 65 votes.

A total of 100 from the 105 MPs cast their ballots.