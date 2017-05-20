News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 20
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Assyrian MP of Armenian parliament: Our culture should not suffer from consolidation of municipalities
16:00, 20.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Consolidation of municipalities should not damage the cultural rights of national minorities, the deputy of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia representing Assyrian community Arsen Mikhaylov said on Saturday.

Addressing deputy Vardevan Grigorian, nominated as a candidate for chairmen of the commission on territorial administration, Mikhaylov noted that consolidation of communities should not affect the settlements of national minorities.

“The rights of our communities, their ability to make decisions should not be dissolved because of consolidation,” Mikhaylov said.

Grigoryan noted that attention will be paid to minorities in case of any administrative reform.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
Armenia Vice PM: Tourists to be able to visit Garni and Geghard by new road
“The passage will become faster and more comfortable..."
 167 people die in India due to severe heatwave
The temperature reaches 47 degrees in some parts of the state…
 Armenian girls spend less time on social media, than other Europeans
Boys in Switzerland and Portugal, Armenia were the least likely to dedicate two hours a day to sitting in from of a computer…
Historian Pavel Chobanyan dies
Professor Chobanyan was а renowned specialist in Georgian studies, source-study expert, historian...
 Video of casting for Armenian Genocide film to launch at Cannes Festival event
The video was shot by Disruptive Narrative production company founded by leading human rights lawyer, Jen Robinson...
 Ruling party MP: Armenian polyclinics lack equipment and doctors
In many cases, people seek medical assistance in hospitals instead of polyclinics, since the latter lack equipment...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news