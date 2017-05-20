Assyrian MP of Armenian parliament: Our culture should not suffer from consolidation of municipalities

YEREVAN. – Consolidation of municipalities should not damage the cultural rights of national minorities, the deputy of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia representing Assyrian community Arsen Mikhaylov said on Saturday.

Addressing deputy Vardevan Grigorian, nominated as a candidate for chairmen of the commission on territorial administration, Mikhaylov noted that consolidation of communities should not affect the settlements of national minorities.

“The rights of our communities, their ability to make decisions should not be dissolved because of consolidation,” Mikhaylov said.

Grigoryan noted that attention will be paid to minorities in case of any administrative reform.