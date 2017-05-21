News
North Korea tests new missile
16:29, 21.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korea has conducted another missile test, South Korea’s military has said, on Sunday, reported the BBC.

It comes a week after North Korea tested what it said was a new type of rocket capable of carrying a large nuclear warhead.

 South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that the latest missile flew about 560km towards the Sea of Japan. Last week’s missile traveled about 700km.

Japanese news agencies said the missile probably fell into the sea outside Japanese waters.

Newly-installed South Korean President Moon Jae-in has convened an urgent meeting of his national security council in response.

South Korea said the latest test was conducted in Pukchang, in the west of the country. A missile exploded soon after take-off from Pukchang last month.

Earlier on Sunday, the North’s state-run media had said it would continue to launch more “weapons capable of striking” the US.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
