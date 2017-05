The Russian military officer, whose coffin with his remains was discovered in Ardahan Province of Turkey in late April, has been identified.

These remains belong to Lieutenant Colonel Karl Rzhepetsky, who is believed to have died in 1894, after an illness, reported Haber Türk news agency of Turkey.

Lieutenant Colonel Rzhepetsky had served in the Caucasus corps of the army of the then Russian Empire.

His remains were transferred to the Kars Museum of Turkey.