News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 21
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
Turkey launches visa-free travel with Ukraine
18:38, 21.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey has formally set a visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens with ID cards, which Ukrainian authorities starting issuing for their citizens since early 2016, according to the official newspaper (Resmi Gazete) of the Turkish government.

Under the new rules, Ukrainian and Turkish citizens with ID cards, which replace passports, can now enter one another’s countries without visas and stay there for 90 days, for each 180-day period.

Maxim Sokolyuk, Head of the State Migration Service of Ukraine, noted on his Facebook page, however, that the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not yet received a diplomatic note from the Turkish side, regarding the date for commencement of such travel. But he added that it will be sent within one or two weeks.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
CIA former chief: Trump plays role of “useful idiot” for Moscow
Hayden said this was a term used during the Cold War, and it describes a naive man who is under the Kremlin’s control…
 UK to quit Brexit talks with EU?
The UK’s Brexit secretary said the EU member states would have to shift their position if they wanted to see progress…
 Trump hopes to visit Egypt soon
And President Sisi described his American counterpart as “a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible…
 North Korea tests new missile
Its state-run media said it would continue to launch more “weapons capable of striking” the US…
 CEC announces number of Yerevan Council seats 3 political forces received
According to the final results of the council election, which was conducted on May 14…
 Armenia CEC announces Yerevan Council election final results
The ruling party won the municipal vote…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news