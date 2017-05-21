Turkey launches visa-free travel with Ukraine

Turkey has formally set a visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens with ID cards, which Ukrainian authorities starting issuing for their citizens since early 2016, according to the official newspaper (Resmi Gazete) of the Turkish government.

Under the new rules, Ukrainian and Turkish citizens with ID cards, which replace passports, can now enter one another’s countries without visas and stay there for 90 days, for each 180-day period.

Maxim Sokolyuk, Head of the State Migration Service of Ukraine, noted on his Facebook page, however, that the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not yet received a diplomatic note from the Turkish side, regarding the date for commencement of such travel. But he added that it will be sent within one or two weeks.