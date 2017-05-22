News
Russian MFA: US May 18 strike did not hit Syrian government troops
13:02, 22.05.2017
Region:World News, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The May 18 strike of the US coalition did not hit Syrian government troops, TASS reported quoting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Russian FM noted that even this fact neither cancels, nor affects their principled assessment of what happened, especially when the American side once again violated the norms of international law.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the strike of an international coalition led by the United States, on Syrian pro-government forces is illegitimate, illegal and violates the country's sovereignty.

