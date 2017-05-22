News
Oriantalist: Arms deal between US and Saudi Arabia is Trump’s trump card against rivals
19:28, 22.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US-South Arabia arms deal is the trump card which Donald Trump will use to  “strangle and drown” all his competitors accusing him of being a bad president, orientalist Yevgeny Satanovsky told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

In his words, US needs jobs, while South Arabia needs protection from Iran, and President Donald Trump, who already plays the anti-Iran card very literately, will help the latter in that issue.  

Asked how this will influence the further diplomatic landscape in the Middle East, the orientalist said:  “In no way. The landscape will remain the same. Iran is the same Iranians, Saudi Arabia being not more than Saudi Arabia—very rich, very ambitious but absolutely senselessly assuming that it can rule the Middle East.”

According to Satanovsky, for Trump the arms deal is rather important from the inter-political standpoint. “This is the trump card which Donald Trump will use to “strangle and drown” all his competitors accusing him of being a bad president. From the inter-political viewpoint, this is a sign to the Saudis that America won’t leave them alone. Is that something that will help them defend themselves against Iran? No, of course, no, if a war indeed breaks out, since the Iranians fight much better than the Saudis.  The Saudis don’t know how to fight at all. They will shout for the help of the US, which will have to help such a large client. That’s it,” the expert said.

During his first visit to Saudi Arabia, US President Donald Trump signed almost $350 million agreements with the country, including a $110 billion arms deal. 

