Tagesanzeiger: Jared Kushner to become a problem for Trump?

The Washington Post reported investigators have identified a senior White House advisor as a significant person of interest in the Russia probe. 'Morning Joe' Scarborough said Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner was the likely target.

The newspaper identified the official as someone close to the president, and also characterized the person as a senior White House advisor.

Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and special adviser, is accused of allegedly coming in contact with Russia's ambassador to America, Sergey Kislyak and Vnesheconombank CEO Sergey Gorkov who, in turn, allegedly has close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, writes political analyst of the Swiss newspaper Tagesanzeiger Martin Kilian.