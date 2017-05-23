News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
Tagesanzeiger: Jared Kushner to become a problem for Trump?
12:02, 23.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Analytics

The Washington Post reported investigators have identified a senior White House advisor as a significant person of interest in the Russia probe. 'Morning Joe' Scarborough said Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner was the likely target.

The newspaper identified the official as someone close to the president, and also characterized the person as a senior White House advisor.

Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and special adviser, is accused of allegedly coming in contact with Russia's ambassador to America, Sergey Kislyak and Vnesheconombank CEO Sergey Gorkov who, in turn, allegedly has close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, writes political analyst of the Swiss newspaper Tagesanzeiger Martin Kilian.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
US experts: Karabakh issue has become very political in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan continues to distance itself from democracy…
 Brussels dissatisfied with Malta PM and his offshore ties with Aliyev’s daughter
The ties between Azerbaijan and Malta prime minster struck a raw nerve with the population...
 Foreign analysts stress importance of resolving Karabakh conflict
They believe that increasing the role of parliament in Armenia will have no impact on the settlement of this conflict…
 India newspaper: Turkey’s Erdogan to visit India with guilt of Armenian Genocide
By acknowledging Armenian Genocide, New Delhi is provoking Ankara...
 What impact can Trump administration’s decision to cut foreign aid have?
Even critics of the current U.S. aid program such as Richard Sokolsky, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, are shocked by this decision...
 Official: Innovative ideas should underlie development of Armenian defense system
In the process of its activity, the Institute, being the scientific base of the future National Defense Research University, made steps aimed at the creation of a qualified professional environment...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news