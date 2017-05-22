News
Trump listened to Armenian choir at Church of the Holy Sepulchre (PHOTOS)
18:00, 22.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


JERUSALEM. – U.S. President Donald Trump was welcomed by  Archbishop Sevan Gharibian and Samuel Aghoyan, the superior of the Armenian Church at the Sepulchre, during his visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Fr. Koryun Baghdasarian, Head of the Office of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, on Monday told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that he was also present during the visit.

“The U.S. leader listened to the performance of the Armenian choir and bowed his head. The president exchanged a couple of words with Archbishop and left,” Fr. Koryun said.

Earlier Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Nourhan Manougian attended welcoming ceremony at the airport.

This is U.S. President’s first visit to Israel after taking the office.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
