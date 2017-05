Chairwoman of the National Center for Armenian Remembrance, Danielle Cazarian, has been nominated as a deputy candidate from Rhône department to run in the parliamentary election to be held in France in June.

Danielle, 52, will represent Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche party.

In that department Macron won National Front movement, but the figures were weaker there than in the country on average, lyoncapitale.fr reports.

Danielle’s rival will be the current MP from Rhône department Philippe Meunier.