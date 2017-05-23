Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan used mortar, cannon at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 100 times, from late Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 1,600 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, press service of the NKR Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired nine shells from a cannon, in an easterly direction, and nine mortar shells, in a northeasterly direction of the line of contact.

The Artsakh side, however, suffered no losses.

The NKR Defense Army vanguard units took actions in response, and they continued reliably maintaining their outposts.