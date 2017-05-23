Armenia Parliament: Azerbaijan must recognize Karabakh’s right to self-determination

YEREVA. – Vice President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Eduard Sharmazanov, on Tuesday received, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, Senior Political Counselor at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

They reflected on Armenia-European Union (EU) relations, regional security, the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, and the recent parliament and capital city Yerevan city council elections that were conducted in Armenia.

Sharmazanov underscored the development of Armenia’s relations with the EU. In this connection, he expressed the hope that the already-initialed Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will be signed soon.

Also, the NA deputy speaker attached importance to resolving the Karabakh conflict by way of peace talks, and within the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.

“To strengthen peace and stability in the region, Azerbaijan must recognize the full exercising of the Karabakh people’s right to self-determination,” Sharmazanov noted, in particular. He added, however, that Azerbaijan continues its belligerent policy.