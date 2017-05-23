MOD: Development of CSTO military component is very important to Armenia

YEREVAN. – Development of the military component of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) is very important to Armenia.

Levon Ayvazyan, head of the Ministry of defense (MOD) Department of Defense Policy, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.

Reflecting on Yuri Khachaturov—former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia—being appointed CSTO Secretary General, he noted as follows, in particular: “The appointment of a representative of any state to the office of the secretary general of any international organization increases the [given] country’s role and standing in this organization. But we should take into account that the CSTO Secretary General’s office is an international office, and [therefore] he [Khachaturov] shall first push not only Armenia’s common interests and problems forward, but the CSTO’s.”

In Ayvazyan’s words, Armenia’s national interests within the CSTO suggest that the military component of this organization be more efficient.

“[But] this is certainly difficult, since decisions within the CSTO are made based on consensus,” added the Armenian MOD official. “National interests, which sometimes do not coincide, also are felt within any international organization.”