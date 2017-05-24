News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
US Congressman: Erdogan is a dictator
00:30, 24.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

U.S. Rep. Ted Poe called Turkish leader “a dictator” and slammed the attack his body guards on peaceful protesters in Washington on May 16.

“Madam Speaker, it looks like Turkish President Erdogan has brought his brutal crackdown on human rights to Washington, D.C.,” Poe said during his House floor speech.

“For years, Erdogan has attacked Turkey's democratic institutions, undermined the rule of law, and violated Turkish civil liberties. On Tuesday, several bullies violently assaulted protesters outside the Turkish Embassy here in Washington. These Gestapo-type body guards beat peaceful demonstrators, in one case kicking a woman lying on the ground. This type of behavior is unacceptable.

Erdogan is becoming a Turkish dictator. One of the traits of a dictator is to violently quash opposition. He is showing he doesn't believe in the democratic principles of free speech and peaceful assembly. But, Madam Speaker, we will have no foreign tyrant violating these sacred rights on American soil without consequences.

And that is just the way it is.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
Heritage Party leader: Yelk shouldn’t become arrogant
“It is no secret for an ordinary citizen that these were “non-elections,” where our bloc was targeted for known reasons..."
 American Armenians urge to expulse Turkey ambassador from Washington
“Demand the immediate expulsion of Turkey's Ambassador as demonstration of American outrage against the brutal May 16th attack..."
 Steering Committee meeting of Armenia-Council of Europe Action Plan held in Yerevan
In his opening remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian mentioned that since the adoption of the Action Plan dozens of projects and hundreds of events...
 MOD: Armenia acquires arms from Russia at inter-Russian prices
In his words, special agreements were signed between Armenia and Russia...
 Lavrov: Iran should not be excluded from Syria settlement
International Syria Support Group, created few years ago, is based on the principle of inclusivity...
Armenia's acting foreign minister to visit Madrid
He will deliver a speech at the International Ministerial Conference...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news