O․D., 15, killed her father, Faruk Dede, 42, over a smartphone argument in İzmir, Turkey.

The father, who had returned home after work, told her teenage daughter to give the smartphone to him, according to Sözcü (Spokesperson) newspaper of Turkey. But she refused, and this started an argument.

During the dispute, however, the girl got very angry and she stabbed her father.

Faruk Dede was rushed to hospital, but his life could not be saved.