2.94% of Georgia’s population is Armenian Apostolic Church parishioners
13:26, 25.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Georgia
Theme: Society

Maps which show religious preferences of citizens throughout the country, and also contain instructions for religious sites, have been created in Georgia for the first time, Novosti-Georgia reported.

The maps were made by the Center for Religious Policy Research.

According to these data, 83.4% out of the 3.7 million people living in Georgia profess Orthodoxy. Then come Muslims with 10.74%, parishioners of the Armenian Apostolic Church are in the third place with 2.94%, followers of the Catholic Church in Georgia are 0.52%, 0.33% in the country are Jehovah's Witnesses, Yezidis - 0.23%,  Jews - 0.04%. About 1.8% of the population are in the column of “others”.

In total, three maps were made: regional, district and map of religious buildings.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
