2.94% of Georgia’s population is Armenian Apostolic Church parishioners

Maps which show religious preferences of citizens throughout the country, and also contain instructions for religious sites, have been created in Georgia for the first time, Novosti-Georgia reported.

The maps were made by the Center for Religious Policy Research.

According to these data, 83.4% out of the 3.7 million people living in Georgia profess Orthodoxy. Then come Muslims with 10.74%, parishioners of the Armenian Apostolic Church are in the third place with 2.94%, followers of the Catholic Church in Georgia are 0.52%, 0.33% in the country are Jehovah's Witnesses, Yezidis - 0.23%, Jews - 0.04%. About 1.8% of the population are in the column of “others”.

In total, three maps were made: regional, district and map of religious buildings.