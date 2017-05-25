CSTO Secretary General: Оnly East-West partnership to ensure world security

World’s security and stability will not be achieved until an atmosphere of partnership prevails in the East-West relations, TASS reported quoting CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov.

Khachaturov said that undoubtedly, there are common challenges and threats to security in modern world, and constructive interaction, including with specialized international organizations, in order to overcome these difficulties, will make the existing world order more secure and stable.

However, according to him, several partners have outdated stereotyped approaches to these issues, thus, atmosphere of partnership in East-West relations is needed.

According to him, over the past two and a half decades the concept of CSTO formation has undergone a certain evolution in connection with rivalry for global leadership, fight for resources, as well as escalation of armed conflicts and threat of the international terrorism.

Khachaturov said that the CSTO has created an effective system of collective security based on “three complementary areas of application of collective efforts: political, military cooperation and cooperation in countering challenges and threats.”