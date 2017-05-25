News
Tusk: EU and US do not have common opinion about Russia
15:09, 25.05.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The European Union and U.S. do not have common position about Russia, president of the EU Council Donald Tusk said after his meeting with Donald Trump.

“Some issues remain open, like climate and trade. And I am not 100 per cent sure that we can say today -we meaning Mr. President Trump and myself- that we have a common opinion about Russia, although when it comes to the conflict in Ukraine, it seems that we were on the same line,” Tusk told reporters.

Tusk said that his main message to President Trump was that what gives our cooperation and friendship its deepest meaning are fundamental Western values, like freedom, human rights and respect for human dignity. 

“The greatest task today is the consolidation of the whole free world around those values, and not just interests. Values and principles first - this is what we, Europe and America, should be saying,” he emphasized.

 

