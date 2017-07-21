News
UK supports Japan in efforts to curb North Korea
11:51, 21.07.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The UK supports Japan in efforts to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile development, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said at a joint press conference with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Reuters reported.

"Britain stands shoulder to shoulder alongside Japan in our steadfast determination to stop North Korea's persistent violation of U.N. resolutions," Johnson said, urging China to help bring Pyongyang back to negotiations with world powers. 

He also noted that there is a need to strengthen both diplomatic and sanctions pressure on North Korea.

"Rule-based international order is facing various forms of challenges such as North Korea's nuclear and missile development and what's happening in the East China Sea and South China Sea," Kishida said. "Secretary Johnson and I agreed that Japan and Britain will demonstrate leadership to maintain a free and open international community."

