Preliminary reports: No Armenians injured in Greece quake (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – No Armenians have been affected by the powerful earthquake that struck Greece on Friday, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan tweeted quoting preliminary reports of the Armenian embassy.

“According to armemb.gr's preliminary information, there are no Armenian citizens or Armenians among the victims of the quake hitting off the Kos Island,” he wrote.

Earlier Tigran Balayan told Armenian News – NEWS.am, “we have a small Armenian community in Greece on the Kos island. Now we are trying to get information. If something is clear, we will inform you.”

As it was noted earlier, a strong earthquake measuring 6.7 struck off the coasts of Turkey and Greece.

At least two people were killed and about 120 were injured on the Greek holiday island of Kos, Reuters reported.

Across a narrow Aegean Sea waterway in Turkey's Bodrum, around 70 people were admitted to hospital, injured in their attempts to flee the overnight temblor. A local hospital official said 100 people were injured, most slightly.

Greek authorities had dispatched helicopters to airlift the injured to the larger island of Rhodes for treatment.