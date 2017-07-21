News
Analyst: Karabakh people realize Azerbaijan is not a party to arrange with
16:57, 21.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – People in Karabakh realize that they do not have a partner to hold talks with, Armenian analyst alexander Iskandaryan told reporters.

“The Armenian sides have an understanding that the current Azerbaijan is not a side to hold serious negotiations with. The Karabakh society understands that the outbreaks that occur from time to time are not accidental,” the political scientist said.

As Iskandaryan noted, in his opinion, in the Karabakh society, unlike in the Armenian one, the opinion on the Karabakh problem is more or less the same.

