Deputy Chairman: Armenia’s Heritage Party will not topple current authorities

YEREVAN. - Heritage Party will not initiate the toppling of the current authorities, Deputy Chairman of the party, Armen Martirosyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am on Saturday.

The Deputy Chairman said he is waiting only for one thing. “Will the Armenian community want to make changes or not? The society has no wish to organize the toppling of the current authorities,” Martirosyan said, adding that if the Armenian opposition forces decide to initiate such a process, they will join.

Leader of Heritage Party Raffi Hovannisian recently stated that they will launch the process of Velvet Revolution in Armenia if acting Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan continues to govern the country in 2018.