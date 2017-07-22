Armenia woman gives birth to 11th child

YEREVAN. – A 35-year-old Armenian woman on Friday gave birth to her 11th child in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city.
Lilit Khachatryan got married when she was 17 and gave birth first when she was 18. She is a mother of five daughters and six sons, while the eldest is 17 years old.
The family does not have a permanent job and lives in a little house, a temporary metal shelter built after the 1988 earthquake. They have a 3-room apartment, but say it is too small and inconvenient for them.
“Of course, it is hard to raise 11 children, but they are God’s gift. We are already thinking about the 12th child. My husband is a worker, we get an allowance of 90, 000 drams [around $180-ed.] in addition to the money earned by my husband,” she told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Doctors say the woman and child feel good.