Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra to present new staging of La bohème

YEREVAN. - The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra under the leadership of Maestro Eduard Topchyan will on July 26 present the new staging of La bohème opera of Italian composer Puccini in the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall.
Famous opera soloists—baritone Gianpiero Ruggeri (Italy), soprano Ani Yorents (Germany), bass Vazgen Ghazaryan (Germany), tenor Liparit Avetisyan, tenor Davit Babayants, soprano Hasmik Torosyan.—will take to the scene.
The costumes for the performance were provided from the 19th century collection of clothes of French fashion designers Vardan and Gevorg Tarloyan. The director of the performance is Sukias Torosyan.
Before the beginning of the performance, bohemian atmosphere will dominate in the greenroom as well: the guests will be welcomed by mannequins in the costumes designed by Tarloyan brothers.
The artistic director and principal conductor of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra Eduard Topchyan stressed that the opera performance has been completely changed. “This is already a real performance,” he noted.
Director Sukias Torosyan, for his part, noted: “Opera art is not created in a day: Months and years are required for the opera to have a spectator. We preserve that art.”
One of the fashion designers, Gevorg Tarloyan, is happy that together with his brother they can serve the opera art of Armenia. “We have brought with us 19th century clothes from Paris. I think it will be a real bohemia,” he joked.
Italian baritone Gianpiero Ruggeri noted that this is his second cooperation with the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra. “I think there will also be the third one. I don’t know Armenian but I understand director Sukias, since he speaks in the language of art. La bohème will be quite different this time. I heard magnificent music at the rehearsals,” he said.