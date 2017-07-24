News
Tuesday
July 25
Expert: New opportunities emerge for Armenia and Iran
17:07, 24.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – After reaching agreements on the Iranian nuclear program, new opportunities for cooperation and implementation of joint Armenian-Iranian projects emerged, expert Armen Israelyan told reporters.

Over the past two years there have been processes that contributed to the signing of a number of documents.

“For example, they abolished visa regime that operated between Armenia and Iran,”  the expert said, adding that joint economic forums are also being held in Armenia and Iran.

All this, as the Iranian noted, contributed to an increase in the tourist flow. According to Israelyan, the opening of the Free Economic Zone on the territory of the Syunik region of Armenia will have a positive contribution to the development of bilateral economic relations.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
