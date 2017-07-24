European Parliament representatives take interest in Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. - Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Garen Nazarian on Monday received representatives of different subunits of the European Parliament.

At the meeting the Deputy FM briefed the latter on the efforts exerted by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing states towards resolving the Karabakh issue.

Apart from this, reference was made to the recent developments of Armenian-EU relations, work related to the formation of the legal and contractual framework carried out in different spheres, as well as the participation of Armenia in the EU projects, the MFA press service informed Armenian News – NEWS.am

Deputy FM Nazarian stressed that the majority of the commitments reflected in the joint declaration of Riga Summit have been implemented. In this context, he underscored the importance of active cooperation both with the EU organizations, including the European Parliament, and the EU member states.

Upon the request of the guests, Garen Nazarian touched on the efforts being exerted by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing states towards creating relevant conditions for advancing the process of peaceful resolution of the Karabakh issue. He also stressed that the destructive and provocative steps of Baku hinder these efforts.

Furthermore, the Armenian Deputy FM responded to various questions on pressing regional issues.

It was agreed to hold continuous meetings this format in order to address the issues on the agenda.