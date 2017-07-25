Karabakh President signs about 20 laws, including NKR Judicial Code

STEPANAKERT. - Newly elected Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan signed about two dozen laws on Tuesday, presidential press service reported.
The following laws have been signed:
- “The Artsakh Republic Legal Code,”
- a law “On Audit Chamber,”
- a law “On Making Changes to the NKR Administrative Procedure Code,”
- a law “On Making Changes to the NKR Civil Procedure Code,”
- a law “On Making Changes to the NKR Criminal Procedure Code,”
- a law on making a change to the law “On Judicial Service,”
- a law on making a change to the law “On the NKR Budget System,”
- a law on making a change to the law “On Treasury System,”
- a law on making changes to the law “On Public Service,”
- a law on making an amendment to the law ‘On Audit Activities,”
- a law on making a change to the law “On Prosecution,”
- a law on making changes to the law “On Remuneration of Persons Holding Public Positions,”
- a law on making a change to the law "On Organizing and Conducting Inspections in the Nagorno-Karabagh Republic,”
- a law on making changes to the law “On Local Self-Government Bodies,”
- a law “On Making a Change to the NKR Electoral Code,”
- a law on making changes to the law “On Social Guarantees of Persons Occupying Public Positions.”