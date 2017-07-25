News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 26
USD
478.83
EUR
557.93
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.83
EUR
557.93
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Expert: Putin-Aliyev meeting gives no results
16:37, 25.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The recent meeting of Russian and Azerbaijani presidents has not yielded any results, Armenian expert Garnik Isagulyan believes.

“Putin’s statements regarding Azerbaijan seem to be rather mild, but it is clear that Moscow and Baku have certain differences,” said Isagulyan, advisor to permanent representation of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan.

However, the expert admits that the Armenian society is sensitive to any meeting of this kind. At the same time, Isagulyan added that the meetings of Armenian and Russian presidents are more efficient and active. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Ombudsman: Azerbaijani armed forces constantly target civilians
Not a single international agency can accuse Armenian side of politicizing the issue...
 European Parliament representatives take interest in Karabakh conflict
Deputy FM Nazarian stressed that the majority of the commitments reflected in the joint declaration of Riga Summit have been implemented...
 Armenian ombudsman briefs CoE commissioner on Azerbaijan's shelling of Armenian villages
Arman Tatosyan said Azerbaijani armed forces are targeting civilians and their property...
 Armenia’s ruling party: Putin-Aliyev meeting preparation for Armenia-Azerbaijan summit
Azerbaijani and Russian presidents discussed settlement of Karabakh…
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 200 times last week
The situation at the line of contact from July 16 to 22 was relatively calm...
 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire around 9,000 times in first half of 2017
Azerbaijani side fired over 121,000 shots towards Karabakh positions...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news