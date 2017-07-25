Expert: Putin-Aliyev meeting gives no results

YEREVAN. – The recent meeting of Russian and Azerbaijani presidents has not yielded any results, Armenian expert Garnik Isagulyan believes.
“Putin’s statements regarding Azerbaijan seem to be rather mild, but it is clear that Moscow and Baku have certain differences,” said Isagulyan, advisor to permanent representation of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan.
However, the expert admits that the Armenian society is sensitive to any meeting of this kind. At the same time, Isagulyan added that the meetings of Armenian and Russian presidents are more efficient and active.