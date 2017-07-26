News
Red Cross representatives witness shelling of Armenia’s Chinari village by Azerbaijan
17:37, 26.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - During the shelling of Chinari village of Armenia’s Tavush province by the Azerbaijani armed forces on June 20, representatives of the Armenian Red Cross were in the village. They were conducting a course of first aid, when the shots were heard. 

To protect themselves from the intense shelling of the kindergarten, the representatives of the Armenian Red Cross hid in the building and were able to return to Berd town only in the evening, thus witnessing the shelling of the village against their will.

Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, Gor Abrahamyan, confirmed to Armenian News – NEWS.am that the representatives of the Armenian Red Cross were indeed in Chinari village on that day and gave testimonies along the lines of one of the launched criminal cases.

On July 20, Chinari village was subjected to lengthy shelling, as a result of which the kindergarten of the village, houses of the villagers, their property and grass heaps were damaged. According to the preliminary data, the incurred loss amounts to more than 12 million AMD.

Five criminal cases have been launched in the Investigative Department of Tavush provincial Investigative Department. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
