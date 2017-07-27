News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.76
EUR
556.89
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Israeli embassy in Baku refuses to reveal details of meeting with Lapshin
14:52, 27.07.2017

Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan refused to reveal the details of a meeting with jailed blogger Alexander Lapshin, national of Russia and Israel.

The embassy said the meeting is a personal matter of the blogger, RIA Novosti reported.

“Every citizen has a right to make such a request,” the embassy representative said.

Earlier Lapshin’ s lawyer Edruard Chernin said his client had filed for extradition to Israel.

On July 20, the Baku court sentenced blogger Alexander Lapshin to three years in jail on charges of public appeals to violent capture of authority and violation of law on infringement of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news