Israeli embassy in Baku refuses to reveal details of meeting with Lapshin

Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan refused to reveal the details of a meeting with jailed blogger Alexander Lapshin, national of Russia and Israel.
The embassy said the meeting is a personal matter of the blogger, RIA Novosti reported.
“Every citizen has a right to make such a request,” the embassy representative said.
Earlier Lapshin’ s lawyer Edruard Chernin said his client had filed for extradition to Israel.
On July 20, the Baku court sentenced blogger Alexander Lapshin to three years in jail on charges of public appeals to violent capture of authority and violation of law on infringement of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.