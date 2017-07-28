MFA: Baku conducts policy of eliminating presence of OSCE field mission in Caucasus

YEREVAN. - After closing the OSCE Office in Baku, Azerbaijan conducts precise and consistent policy of eliminating the presence of the OSCE field mission in South Caucasus.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Ashot Hovakimian said the aforementioned at the reception dedicated to the OSCE Office in Yerevan.

“The Armenian authorities manifested a wish and political will to maintain this important instrument of cooperation with the OSCE. But despite the efforts exerted by the Armenian side, the OSCE German and Austrian chairmanships, participating states and the OSCE Secretariat, it was unfortunately impossible to extend the mandate of the OSCE Office due to the abuse of the principle of consensus by Azerbaijan,” he noted.

“Since the day of its establishment, the office was an important partner for the Armenian Government in terms of the fulfillment of the commitments of the country in the military and political, economic and environmental and human platforms.

The Armenian authorities created all the conditions for the implementation of the programs planned by the Office. The programs implemented by the office, which were based on the needs and priorities of the host country, greatly contributed to the strengthening of the capacities of the Armenian state institutions in the sphere of security, economy, promotion of judicial reforms, defense of human rights in the armed forces, addressing environmental issues, democracy, enhancement of human rights and fundamental freedoms and various other spheres.

The high level of cooperation between the Armenian authorities and Office in Yerevan have always received words of praise by the OSCE participating countries, serving as examples of best practice for other countries.

Not only the input of state authorities of Armenia, but also that of other partners of the Office—media outlets, civil society and academic circles—was great in the successful implementation of programs.

The Armenian authorities highly appreciate the work and dedication of the current and former heads of the Office in Yerevan, as well as their experienced and highly qualified staff.

Generally, the Office in Yerevan embodied the OSCE model, which Armenia wished to see. The OSCE Office in Armenia formed a cooperation platform and attracted offices of international organizations and accredited embassies operating in Yerevan to that platform.

High-ranking specialists sent on business from different OSCE member states worked side by side in the Yerevan Office. Due to their daily work they overcame the exiting separation lines in the OSCE region and showed that the vision of a common secure area from Vancouver to Vladivostok can not only be a word but also an act,”Hovakimian said.

The Deputy FM expressed his gratitude to the foreign specialists working in the OSCE Office, the local workers and the OSCE Secretariat for their fruitful work in Armenia.

“Despite the closing of the Office, the Armenian authorities are going to retain the Armenian-OSCE cooperation on high level. We adhere to the commitments taken up within the framework of the OSCE and are willing to continue the implementation of the programs of the Office for the sake of the further development of the country,” he concluded.