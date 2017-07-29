Why have Chinese students started learning Armenian?

In 2012, Chinese student He Yang had a clear plan of her future: graduate from the Beijing Foreign Studies University, known as the alma mater of Chinese diplomats, and work for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Five years have passed since then, but her life seems far from that plan. Instead of working as a Russian-speaking diplomat in Beijing, she is now a student at the Yerevan State University, where she studies Armenian, South China Morning Post writes.

''But with Beijing hoping to set a new world order, the demand for talents that can speak languages like Armenian has been skyrocketing. Once considered itself as the centre of the earth surrounded by barbarians, the Middle Kingdom is now actively reaching out, learning the language of countries stretching from Eurasia to Africa,” the article says.

This policy is backed by the Belt and Road Initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, which is designed to revive the ancient Silk Road trading routes. Chinese companies have already invested at least $50 billion USD in member countries of the initiative. Thus, backed with government funds, thousands of Chinese students and headed to countries involved in the initiative for language learning. Chinese universities, which mainly taught French and Spanish, have begun offering language courses that few people in China have ever heard of.

Meri Knyazyan teaches Armenian as an optional course at the Beijing Foreign Studies University and helps the university set up an undergraduate programme on Armenian studies, the first of its kind in China. To add the number of teachers, the university sent two Chinese students to learn the language in Armenia, in the hope that earning a master's degree will land them the job of a lecturer.

“Language is part of soft power. It is the best tool to understand the culture of local people” Knyazyan says.

Apart from teaching, Meri organizes screening of Armenian documentaries, introduces Armenian cuisine and tells Chinese students about the history of Armenia. In her words, some students became so interested in the country that they travelled to Armenia to see it with their own eyes. Consequently, more students began attending the courses of Armenian.

According to the newspaper, that is good news for Chinese companies which strive for a greater presence in overseas markets but often fail due to cultural differences.

It remains to be seen how the language learning will contribute to the development of closer relations between China and Armenia, but He Yang already feels the positive sides. “Whenever I speak Armenian, people in Armenia become more friendly. I even get better deals at stores by bargaining in the local language,” she says.