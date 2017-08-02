News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 02
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Stepanakert: Azerbaijan citizens Guliyev and Asgarov have opportunity for video communication with relatives
09:42, 02.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani citizens Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov, who are serving their sentences in a prison in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), have the opportunity to have video communication with their relatives.

The NKR prime minister’s press secretary, Artak Beglaryan, stated the aforesaid commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on the information that the European Court of Human Rights has started a communication along the lines of a lawsuit filed by the wives of Guliyev and Asgarov.

Beglaryan noted that for security concerns regarding these Azerbaijani citizens, they were kept in a maximum security prison.

“They have the opportunity to have a walk every day,” he added. “Now, there is no question regarding their food and health. In case of health problems, the relevant specialists are invited.”

Also, Artak Beglaryan stressed that these two Azerbaijani citizens exchange messages with their relatives by way of the Red Cross.

Azerbaijani citizens Shahbaz Guliyev (born in 1968), Dilgam Asgarov (born in 1960), and Hasan Hasanov—who was killed by the Armenian armed forces while rendering these saboteurs ineffective—had illegally crossed the NKR state border on June 29, 2014, and they were armed with weapons and ammunition. The three had entered the territory of the Shahumyan Region of Karabakh, and as spies, to collect information and carry out espionage.

On July 4, 2014, they had kidnapped and subsequently murdered Karabakh citizen Smbat Tsakanyan, 17, whose body was found on July 15, 2014, and with gunshot wounds, in a forest at the Shahumyan Region.

In addition, on the evening of July 11, 2014, Hasanov had killed Armenia capital city Yerevan resident Sargis Abrahamyan (born in 1971), and severely wounded Armenia’s Dzoraghbyur village resident Karine Davtyan, on the Vardenis-Karvachar Highway. Hasanov was armed and he resisted arrest; as a result, he was neutralized by the NKR special forces. Guliyev and Asgarov, on the other hand, were detained, and they faced trial in the NKR.

Asgarov was charged with espionage; unauthorized border trespass; kidnapping and violence against a minor, committed by an organized group; murder committed by an organized group motivated by ethnic hatred; and attempt of murder of two persons, committed by an organized group, motivated by ethnic hatred.

Guliyev was charged with espionage; unauthorized border trespass; kidnapping and violence against a minor, committed by an organized group; and murder committed by an organized group motivated by ethnic hatred.

And on December 29, 2014, the First Instance General Jurisdiction Court of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic sentenced Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev to life and 22 years, respectively, in prison.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament deputy speaker says Azerbaijan firing on border villages is barbarism
International organizations are obligated to react to this criminal working style…
 Condition of Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire is stable
Positive dynamics is observed in the soldier's condition...
 Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 180 times past week
Situation at the line of contact was relatively calm...
 Armenian contract soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire
Arthur Mayranyan, 41-year-old resident of Pravakar village, was transported the hospital of Berd...
 Armenian ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijan commits military crimes
In her words, the life of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh is threatened, there being no factor restraining Azerbaijan...
 Karabakh army responds to Azerbaijani lie: We do not use drones
The reports released by Azerbaijani defense ministry are false...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news