Stepanakert: Azerbaijan citizens Guliyev and Asgarov have opportunity for video communication with relatives

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani citizens Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov, who are serving their sentences in a prison in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), have the opportunity to have video communication with their relatives.

The NKR prime minister’s press secretary, Artak Beglaryan, stated the aforesaid commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on the information that the European Court of Human Rights has started a communication along the lines of a lawsuit filed by the wives of Guliyev and Asgarov.

Beglaryan noted that for security concerns regarding these Azerbaijani citizens, they were kept in a maximum security prison.

“They have the opportunity to have a walk every day,” he added. “Now, there is no question regarding their food and health. In case of health problems, the relevant specialists are invited.”

Also, Artak Beglaryan stressed that these two Azerbaijani citizens exchange messages with their relatives by way of the Red Cross.

Azerbaijani citizens Shahbaz Guliyev (born in 1968), Dilgam Asgarov (born in 1960), and Hasan Hasanov—who was killed by the Armenian armed forces while rendering these saboteurs ineffective—had illegally crossed the NKR state border on June 29, 2014, and they were armed with weapons and ammunition. The three had entered the territory of the Shahumyan Region of Karabakh, and as spies, to collect information and carry out espionage.

On July 4, 2014, they had kidnapped and subsequently murdered Karabakh citizen Smbat Tsakanyan, 17, whose body was found on July 15, 2014, and with gunshot wounds, in a forest at the Shahumyan Region.

In addition, on the evening of July 11, 2014, Hasanov had killed Armenia capital city Yerevan resident Sargis Abrahamyan (born in 1971), and severely wounded Armenia’s Dzoraghbyur village resident Karine Davtyan, on the Vardenis-Karvachar Highway. Hasanov was armed and he resisted arrest; as a result, he was neutralized by the NKR special forces. Guliyev and Asgarov, on the other hand, were detained, and they faced trial in the NKR.

Asgarov was charged with espionage; unauthorized border trespass; kidnapping and violence against a minor, committed by an organized group; murder committed by an organized group motivated by ethnic hatred; and attempt of murder of two persons, committed by an organized group, motivated by ethnic hatred.

Guliyev was charged with espionage; unauthorized border trespass; kidnapping and violence against a minor, committed by an organized group; and murder committed by an organized group motivated by ethnic hatred.

And on December 29, 2014, the First Instance General Jurisdiction Court of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic sentenced Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev to life and 22 years, respectively, in prison.