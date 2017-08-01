Saakashivili promises to return to Ukraine

Former Georgian President and ex-governor of Ukraine’s Odessa Oblast Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been deprived of citizenship, is going to return to Ukraine.

The politician, who is currently in the US, told the aforementioned at a press-conference on Tuesday, Strana.ua reports.

“I won’t hide in the US. I will by all means return to Ukraine and prove I am right in the court. If the authorities aren’t afraid of me, let them allow me to return. If they are afraid…I will anyway find my way home,” Saakashvili said.

However, he declined to mention any specific date of his return. He promised to struggle for the cancellation of the decree on depriving him of Ukrainian citizenship, accusing the authorities of the country of targeting him.

On July 26, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on depriving of citizenship the former governor of Odessa Oblast. According to the information of the migration service, this decision was taken because the politician mentioned false information in a form, concealing the fact that a criminal case has been launched against him in Georgia.