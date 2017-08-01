News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Saakashivili promises to return to Ukraine
18:20, 01.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Former Georgian President and ex-governor of Ukraine’s Odessa Oblast Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been deprived of citizenship, is going to return to Ukraine.

The politician, who is currently in the US, told the aforementioned at a press-conference on Tuesday, Strana.ua reports.

“I won’t hide in the US. I will by all means return to Ukraine and prove I am right in the court. If the authorities aren’t afraid of me, let them allow me to return. If they are afraid…I will anyway find my way home,” Saakashvili said.

However, he declined to mention any specific date of his return. He promised to struggle for the cancellation of the decree on depriving him of Ukrainian citizenship, accusing the authorities of the country of targeting him.

On July 26, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on depriving of citizenship the former governor of Odessa Oblast. According to the information of the migration service, this decision was taken because the politician mentioned false information in a form, concealing the fact that a criminal case has been launched against him in Georgia. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Visa-free regime between EU and Ukraine to enter into force in coming weeks
The dialogue between EU and Ukraine on visa waiver was launched in 2008...
 Last standing Lenin statue disassembled in Kyiv
Under the respective Ukrainian law, however, it was to be taken down two years ago…
 Meeting of Lavrov and Tillerson starts in Washington
Later on Russian FM will head to the White House where he is expected to meet with President Donald Trump...
 Kremlin: Putin and Tillerson touch upon Ukraine
The Ukrainian situation was not discussed in details...
IMF Board of Directors approves allocation of $ 1 billion to Ukraine
The International Monetary Fund approved the allocation of $ 1 billion to Ukraine…
US Secretary of State criticizes military invasion of Russia in Ukraine
The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson criticized the military invasion of Russia in Ukraine…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news