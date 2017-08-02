Dry grass at Armenia border zone catches fire from Azerbaijan shooting

The Azerbaijani side on Tuesday opened fire at the border zone of Armenia’s Tavush Province, and as a result, fire broke out at the intermediate area of the military outposts.
Voskevan village mayor Seryozha Aleksanyan on Wednesday told about the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He noted that the dry grass had caught fire from the shooting, and as a result, landmines had exploded.
Also, the village mayor informed that due to the shots being fired, they still are unable to collect the harvest of the wheat fields that are located in an unsafe area.
In addition, on July 28, the adversary fired shots on a combine that was operating on the wheat field. But its conductor, Hambik Grigoryan, had managed to dodge the bullets.