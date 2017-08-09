Assistant Chinese FM: Beijing is the friend and reliable partner of Yerevan

YEREVAN. - Distance cannot separate real friends, Assistant Chinese FM Li Huilai said at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Chinese Embassy in Armenia Wednesday.
According to him, despite the fact that China and Armenia are geographically far from each other, the Chinese and Armenians are friendly people. “The diplomatic relations are developing year by year, the cooperation being built on a solid ground,” he noted, adding that China is ready to continue the cooperation with Armenia, being the friend and reliable partner of the country.
Mr Huilai also stressed the enhancement of political confidence, as well as the development of cooperation in economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The Assistant Chinese FM added that the building of the diplomatic representation is not only the key platform of interstate ties and dialogue, but also reflects the friendly relations between the two countries. The embassy building which has been operating since the 1990s no longer meets the requirements of dynamically developing bilateral relations.
The new building of the Chinese Embassy will be one of the largest ones among the country’s embassies, which is indicative of the comprehensive wish to expand the cooperation, Mr Huilai said, underscoring the importance of launching the initiative implementation in the year of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China.