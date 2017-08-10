News
Triplets are born in Yerevan
15:07, 10.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Triplets were born Thursday at a hospital in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. 

The father of these newborns, Mnatsakan Petrosyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that one boy and two girls were born.

“They are our firstborn,” he added. “I’m very excited, happy. [But] we haven’t decided once and for all yet, in terms of [their] names.”

Petrosyan and his wife are residents of Kasagh village in Kotayk Province.

According to her husband, the 30-year-old woman and their newborns are in satisfactory condition. 

