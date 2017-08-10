Baroness Caroline Cox visits Karabakh for 86th time

STEPANAKERT. - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Karen Mirzoyan on Thursday received the delegation led by member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Baroness Caroline Cox.
Welcoming Cox’ 86th visit to Artsakh, the FM highly appreciated her consistent efforts aimed at advocating the interests of Artsakh and its people, as well as disseminating impartial information about the conflict between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh in the international platform, the press service of the NKR MFA informed Armenian News - NEWS.am.
During the meeting, the sides also exchanged thoughts on a range of issues of mutual interest, including those related to the current stage of humanitarian projects initiated by the Baroness in Artsakh.