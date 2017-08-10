News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 11
USD
478.75
EUR
560.57
RUB
8
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.75
EUR
560.57
RUB
8
Show news feed
Baroness Caroline Cox visits Karabakh for 86th time
20:05, 10.08.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Karen Mirzoyan on Thursday received the delegation led by member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Baroness Caroline Cox.

Welcoming Cox’ 86th visit to Artsakh, the FM highly appreciated her consistent efforts aimed at advocating the interests of Artsakh and its people, as well as disseminating impartial information about the conflict between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh in the international platform, the press service of the NKR MFA informed Armenian News - NEWS.am

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged thoughts on a range of issues of mutual interest, including those related to the current stage of humanitarian projects initiated by the Baroness in Artsakh.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh parliament speaker, Baroness Caroline Cox discuss cooperation
Also, the interlocutors exchanged views on current phase of the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict…
 Italian specialists to arrive in Karabakh to continue Dadivank Monastery restoration (PHOTOS)
They shall clean the inscriptions on the walls and the ornaments near the doors…
 Wine festival in wonderful Togh village: Taste of Karabakh tourism (PHOTO)
The wines produced in the NKR have become popular even beyond the seas…
Karabakh President chairs discussion on construction of Vardenis-Martakert highway
President Sahakyan gave concrete instructions for proper implementation of the discussed issues...
 Official: Large olive plantations will soon appear in Karabakh
In his words, there are already small olive gardens in the territory of the republic...
 Expert: Karabakh is self-sufficient state
According to him, growth in birthrate is recorded in Karabakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news