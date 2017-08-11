News
Unpleasant sight in Yerevan: Trash, beer bottles and lawn remnants (PHOTOS)
19:10, 11.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. - The decoration of each capital is, as a rule, its central part. The same can be said about Yerevan: most part of the museums and monuments, hotels and restaurants, boutiques and cafés are located in the downtown. Exactly the downtown attracts the tourists and guests of the capital.

Nevertheless, the downtown is not devoid of negative aspects peculiar to both other districts of the capital and other cities of the country. In the immediate vicinity to Hanrapetutyan Hraparak (Republic Square) metro station and not far from the Government building, in the central Republic Square and in the Vernisage one can see an absolutely unpleasant sight: trash, beer and Cola bottles, as well as bare earth once covered with grass lawn.

The Armenian PM recently declared war to landfills and trash in general. However, not everyone seems to have heard that call. The workers are installing a billboard in the place where lawn should have been. 

