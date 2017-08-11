Lavrov: US leads local opposition in several countries

Lots of facts come to confirm that US embassies in different countries lead the actions of local opposition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, speaking at the Territory of Meanings Forum, RIA Novosti reports.
“Wherever, in any country in Eastern Europe and Central Europe, there are lots of facts when the US embassies literally lead processes, including the actions of opposition,” Lavrov said.
In his words, many Russian citizens work in US embassies as local employees. “Under the Vienna Convention, if you recruit a staff in a country, where you have an embassy, that staff can be only technical—drivers, typists, stenographers. They have no right to engage in diplomatic activity, including political aspects,” the FM said.
Nevertheless, Lavrov stressed that the Russian side often revealed cases when US embassy workers, who were recruited on the ground, travelled by regions and conducted surveys on how the population treats the governor and their position on the federal center.
“In such situations we simply politely ask our American colleague to sever the relations with such people. I think they don’t consider this as interference, since, first of all, they are allowed everything, and second, they have this already in their blood,” the FM concluded.