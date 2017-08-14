Virk Party: Georgian officials urge Javakheti residents to return, but create no conditions

Emigration from Georgia’s Armenian-populated Javakheti region does not stop, co-chairman of unregistered Virk Party, Davit Rstakyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am Monday.

According to him, the main reason of the emigration is the absence of jobs.

“The emigration continues, it doesn’t stop. But there is no statistics on its number. The people emigrate once they get an opportunity,” he said.

Rstakyan also noted that unfortunately the emigrants don’t return to Javakheti, no such influx being observed. “After fast emigration certain Georgian officials call them back but they create no conditions for their return.”