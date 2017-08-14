Yerevan to host next meeting of Eurasian Union heads of governments

The next meeting of the Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member countries will be held in October in Yerevan.

However participants of the Astana meeting could not agree on the date of the next meeting, Tengrinews.kz reported.

“The next meeting in a narrow and extended format will be held in Yerevan on October 30,” Kyrgyzstan's PM Sooronbay Jeenbekov said, speaking at a meeting in Astana. However, Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev spoke against the date of the next meeting.

“There is one adjustment. Another date was agreed upon, when we discussed it in a narrow format before,” Mevedev said adding that the meeting was supposed to be held on October 24-25.