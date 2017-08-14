News
Monday
August 14
Yerevan to host next meeting of Eurasian Union heads of governments
17:43, 14.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The next meeting of the Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member countries will be held in October in Yerevan.

However participants of the Astana meeting could not agree on the date of the next meeting, Tengrinews.kz reported.

“The next meeting in a narrow and extended format will be held in Yerevan on October 30,” Kyrgyzstan's PM Sooronbay Jeenbekov said, speaking at a meeting in Astana. However, Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev spoke against the date of the next meeting.

“There is one adjustment. Another date was agreed upon, when we discussed it in a narrow format before,” Mevedev said adding that the meeting was supposed to be held on October 24-25.

 

 

 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
