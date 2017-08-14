News
Russian Il-76 sets out to Armenia for putting out fire in state reserve
17:18, 14.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations on Monday directed an Il-76 jet for putting out the large fire in Khosrov Forest State Reserve, RIA Novosti reports, citing the press service of the Ministry.

“In accordance with the request of the Armenian Government and upon the order of the [Russian] Government, Il-76 jet of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia set out to Yerevan, being equipped with airborne spray tanks  for extinguishing the forest fire in the territory of Khosrov Forest,”the press service informed.   

Il-76, which is considered as one of the largest firefighting jets in the world, is capable of throwing 42 tons of water on the body of fire at a time, as well as creating an 800 meter long and 60 meter wide control line with a surface of 50,000 square meters.

“The crew of Il-76 of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia is ready to work in difficult conditions, having a great experience in putting out natural fires. It has repeatedly taken part in the liquidation of emergency situations in the territory of the Russian Federation and abroad,” the Ministry informed.

The Armenian rescuers are trying to simultaneously put out two forest fires in the territory of Vayots Dzor Province and Khosrov Forest State Reserve in Ararat Province. The fire has covered hundreds of hectares of green area. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
