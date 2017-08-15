News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 15
USD
478.27
EUR
564.31
RUB
8
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.27
EUR
564.31
RUB
8
Show news feed
Floods kill more than 100 people in North India
11:11, 15.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

More than 100 people have died in the last several days as a result of floods in northern India, DNA reported.


In Assam, the death toll rose to 20, over 183,000 people have taken shelter in over 400 relief camps, while the world famous Kaziranga national park has been submerged. 

The second wave of floods within a span of 15 days in Assam has caused major damage to the infrastructure. Floods have damaged roads, bridges, embankments, and huge crop areas. Several rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger level. 

According to reports, 41 people, including women and children, have been killed in Bihar. In Uttarakhand, at least 25 people are feared killed in a landslide following a cloudburst in the remote area in Pithoragarh district. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Death toll from Vietnam floods rises to 23
Also, they left 16 people missing and injured 21 others...
 Moscow storm to hit Armenia?
Head of the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring State Service Meteorological Center explained…
 Over 150 people hospitalized in Moscow because of storm
Monday's storm left eleven dead...
 167 people die in India due to severe heatwave
The temperature reaches 47 degrees in some parts of the state…
 About 2,000 flights canceled due to winter storms in northeast of US
Also 1695 flights have been delayed…
 Around 30 residents of New Orleans suffered from series of tornado
Tornado striking the city destroyed about 300 houses…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news