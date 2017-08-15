Floods kill more than 100 people in North India

More than 100 people have died in the last several days as a result of floods in northern India, DNA reported.



In Assam, the death toll rose to 20, over 183,000 people have taken shelter in over 400 relief camps, while the world famous Kaziranga national park has been submerged.

The second wave of floods within a span of 15 days in Assam has caused major damage to the infrastructure. Floods have damaged roads, bridges, embankments, and huge crop areas. Several rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger level.

According to reports, 41 people, including women and children, have been killed in Bihar. In Uttarakhand, at least 25 people are feared killed in a landslide following a cloudburst in the remote area in Pithoragarh district.