News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 15
USD
478.27
EUR
564.31
RUB
8
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.27
EUR
564.31
RUB
8
Show news feed
Karabakh parliament speaker, Belgium Catholic Church delegation discuss Artsakh-Belgian ties
13:42, 15.08.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President Ashot Ghulyan of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Tuesday received Bishop Jean Kockerols, Auxiliary Bishop of Mechelen-Brussel {Malines-Brussels} of the Catholic Church in Belgium, and the clergymen accompanying him. 

At the talk, the interlocutors discussed the avenues for expanding Belgian-Artsakh ties, and the spiritual domain and its legislative regulations, the NKR NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church, also attended this meeting.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
FM receives Portugal MP, they discuss Karabakh’s international recognition
Mirzoyan noted that expanding cooperation between Artsakh and a variety of countries will contribute to regional stability…
 Man falls into valley, dies on the spot in Karabakh
A resident of Karin Tak village of Shushi Region…
 Karabakh defense army officers’ families to have new district in Stepanakert
The first of these apartment buildings is expected to be commissioned in the coming year…
 Baroness Caroline Cox visits Karabakh for 86th time
During the meeting, the sides also exchanged thoughts on a range of issues of mutual interest...
 Karabakh parliament speaker, Baroness Caroline Cox discuss cooperation
Also, the interlocutors exchanged views on current phase of the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict…
 Italian specialists to arrive in Karabakh to continue Dadivank Monastery restoration (PHOTOS)
They shall clean the inscriptions on the walls and the ornaments near the doors…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news