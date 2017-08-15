Karabakh parliament speaker, Belgium Catholic Church delegation discuss Artsakh-Belgian ties

STEPANAKERT. – President Ashot Ghulyan of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Tuesday received Bishop Jean Kockerols, Auxiliary Bishop of Mechelen-Brussel {Malines-Brussels} of the Catholic Church in Belgium, and the clergymen accompanying him.

At the talk, the interlocutors discussed the avenues for expanding Belgian-Artsakh ties, and the spiritual domain and its legislative regulations, the NKR NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church, also attended this meeting.