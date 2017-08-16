News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 16
USD
478.51
EUR
560.91
RUB
8.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.51
EUR
560.91
RUB
8.03
Show news feed
Armenia economist: Some EAEU countries do not follow “rules of the game”
16:05, 16.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The mechanism for tracking products within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is very important, since some EAEU allies of Armenia do not follow the “rules of the game.”

“Alternative” Research Center Director, economist Tatul Manaseryan, told about the aforementioned to reporters, during Wednesday’s videoconference between Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus.

In his words, even when Russia had announced about imposing sanctions on Turkey, some EAEU allies were importing goods from Turkey and third countries, despite having the “certificates of origin.”

“It’s clear that they didn’t fit the reality,” Manaseryan stressed. “This matter should be resolved, so that there will not be solely free, but fair competition [within the EAEU].”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan to host next meeting of Eurasian Union heads of governments
Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev spoke against the date of the next meeting...
 EAEU countries’ PMs discuss union’s development
In addition, they will confer on the avenues for eliminating restrictions in the domestic market of the Eurasian Economic Union…
 Kazakhstan’s President receives PMs of Eurasian Union states
There are many economic issues on the agenda of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council...
 Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting to be held in Astana
The prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union countries (Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan), as well as Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission...
 Armenia, Belarus PMs discuss economic relations
And the two countries’ collaboration along the lines of the Eurasian Economic Union…
 Armenian member of Iranian parliament: Iran is interested in Armenia as EAEU member
Iran is quite serious about deepening and developing economic ties with Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news