Armenia economist: Some EAEU countries do not follow “rules of the game”

YEREVAN. – The mechanism for tracking products within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is very important, since some EAEU allies of Armenia do not follow the “rules of the game.”

“Alternative” Research Center Director, economist Tatul Manaseryan, told about the aforementioned to reporters, during Wednesday’s videoconference between Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus.

In his words, even when Russia had announced about imposing sanctions on Turkey, some EAEU allies were importing goods from Turkey and third countries, despite having the “certificates of origin.”

“It’s clear that they didn’t fit the reality,” Manaseryan stressed. “This matter should be resolved, so that there will not be solely free, but fair competition [within the EAEU].”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.