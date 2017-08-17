News
Armenian politician: Israel is not the only country selling weapons to Azerbaijan
14:35, 17.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Israel is not the only country that is selling weapons to Azerbaijan, and that is not the worst thing, member of Pan-Armenian National Movement, Hovhannes Igityan said at a press conference on Thursday.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense is investigating the report that Azerbaijan asked Israeli company pilots to test a drone on Armenian target, as their legislation forbids direct participation in the conflict, Igityan noted, retelling Israeli media's reports in general.

According to him, Armenian diplomatic service should express its negative attitude to the Israeli side. Thus, it refers to the unfriendly step of the Israeli company, Igityan explained. At the same time, Igityan tied the Israel-Azerbaijan cooperation, which started in 2008, with the tragic events in Armenia (March 1 events). In his opinion, Baku benefited from lack of democracy in Yerevan. In this regard, it is appropriate to note that it was Yerevan that refused to buy the same weapons purchased by Baku.

Armenia made a big mistake by not establishing an embassy in Israel and not creating conditions for establishment of diplomatic mission of Israel in Yerevan.

“Relations are not only about Genocide recognition. It is necessary to work with this country,” Igityan said. According to him, there are conditions for improving relations, and it is also advantageous for Israel to see Armenia as its ally.

