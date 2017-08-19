Hero of April war would have turned 21 today (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Adam Sahakyan who was killed during the April war last year would have turned 21 today.

Adam Sahakyan was serving in the border battalion on April 1 when the Azerbaijani side launched a massive attack along entire line of contact.

Sergeant Adam Sahakyan together with his soldiers took the fight with the enemy, which lasted about five hours. After inflicting considerable losses to the adversary, Adam and his associates died as heroes. Their struggle allowed the Armenian regiment Jrakan to be deployed on the second front line and to stop the enemy.

On May 28, 2016 Adam Sahakyan was awarded posthumously by President Serzh Sargsyan. Earlier in April he was awarded by the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan.