STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani side violated ceasefire around 220 times at the line of contact between the armed forces of Karabakh and Azerbaijan from August 13 to 19.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 3,300 shots in the direction of Karabakh positions, informed the press service of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Defense (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR MOD).

The vanguard units of the NKR Defense Army refrained from acting and continue to confidently fulfill the military task.