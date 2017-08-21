Armenia analyst: Clash between radical-right activists and opponents struck blow to US standing

YEREVAN. – The recent clash between the radical-right activists and their opponents has struck a blow to the standing of the US, Armenian analyst Anush Sedrakyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In her words, those in the US knew that any manifestation of intolerance toward people of other nationality, faith, and color is ridiculous and unserious, at the very least.

According to Sedrakyan, as a result of all this, however, US President Donald Trump’s reputation suffered less than that of the American state.

“This was an attack by the dark forces within [the] country, and this already is perilous,” the political scientist explained. “We need to realize that multiculturalism did not ‘grow roots’ in Europe. And, in this connection, the US is the sole example of the peaceful coexistence of different peoples.”

Anush Sedrakyan added, however, that it would be a great mistake to break the given standard of peaceful coexistence.